The FDA on May 19 allowed Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to be stored in ordinary refrigerators for up to a month after it has been thawed. The decision will help transport the vaccine to more places lacking ultracold storage equipment, as the vaccine must be stored at -94 degrees Fahrenheit before it is thawed. Before the new guidance, thawed Pfizer vaccines were allowed to be stored in ordinary refrigerators (35 degrees to 46 degrees) for only five days.