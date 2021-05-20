Body Camera Shows Black Man Being Punched and Dragged by La. Troopers Before Death: ‘I’m Scared’

Authorities are investigating the death of Joseph Ventre, a 34-year-old who died in police custody on Friday in Providence, Rhode Island, after being handcuffed against the ground for more than 90 seconds.Providence police encountered Mr Ventre early Friday morning after being called about a man screaming in the street who was potentially on drugs.Body camera footage released by authorities shows Mr Ventre rolling back and forth on the ground, speaking incoherently as officers attempt to calm him down.“He’s on something,” a voice in the body camera footage can be heard saying. “He’s wigging out.”Eventually, officers move in to handcuff the...