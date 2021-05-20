Body Camera Shows Black Man Being Punched and Dragged by La. Troopers Before Death: ‘I’m Scared’
A Black man who died in police custody did so after apparently pleading for his life, according to newly released officer body-cam footage of the 2019 incident. The video captures Ronald Greene, 49, telling Louisiana state troopers "I'm sorry!" and "I'm scared!" as he was violently arrested after failing to stop for a traffic violation, tased with a stun gun while still in his car and then punched in the face.people.com