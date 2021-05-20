Have we seen what's going on with Tony LaRussa and the White Sox?

Super fast recap in case you don't know. The White Sox were kicking the snot out of the Twins when the Twins decided to use a position player (again) to pitch. Super hot, stud rookie Yermin Mercedes absolutely crushes a 400+ homer to dead center off a 47 mph lollypop. What's wrong with this? The rookie had the nerve to swing 3 - 0. Even the Twins announcer who almost had a heart attack said, well if it was 3 - 1, that's fine but you don't do that 3 - 0 and you'll get the same pitch on the next one (contradicting that there's any problem swinging 3 and 0 when you're going to get the same pitch again anyway).