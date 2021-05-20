newsbreak-logo
MLB

Have we seen what's going on with Tony LaRussa and the White Sox?

By francesco smith
Pinstripe Alley
 1 day ago

Super fast recap in case you don't know. The White Sox were kicking the snot out of the Twins when the Twins decided to use a position player (again) to pitch. Super hot, stud rookie Yermin Mercedes absolutely crushes a 400+ homer to dead center off a 47 mph lollypop. What's wrong with this? The rookie had the nerve to swing 3 - 0. Even the Twins announcer who almost had a heart attack said, well if it was 3 - 1, that's fine but you don't do that 3 - 0 and you'll get the same pitch on the next one (contradicting that there's any problem swinging 3 and 0 when you're going to get the same pitch again anyway).

