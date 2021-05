After months of having to miss the contributions of volunteers, Boys & Girls Club board members and staff welcomed old friends and new for a Saturday morning of work on projects—both indoors and out—that will enhance Club life for its members. To help sort and shelve a growing collection of books, volunteer coordinator Kara Johnson was grateful for the assistance of board members Vera Lee, Zoe Ingalls and parent Tashia Elmore. Not far away, Shawn and Jim Lamb applied decorative window clings that will provide privacy for the boys and girls in the youth center while still letting in vibrant light.