A silver lining of the 2020-21 pandemic will benefit shoppers at Jefferson City’s Friends of the Library annual book sale next week. With the suspension of last year’s event, customers – especially early birders – will have the opportunity to select from thousands of works. The four-day event begins Tuesday with a members-only session from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday’s sale is from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and then ends Friday at noon. Hardcovers will cost $1.00 each, paperbacks are set at .50 cents per, and paperback romance novels are just a quarter.