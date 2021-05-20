City Council puts off budget decisions until June 1 meeting

HEARING ON THE ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE NO. 2078, ADOPTING THE GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH CODE BY REFERENCE. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that said Ordinance No. 2078 and the code to be Health Code to be adopted by reference are now on file in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Bozeman, subject to inspection of all persons interested; that Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 6:00 PM at a regular session of the Commission of the City of Bozeman, held via Webex due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Commission voted to provisionally adopt Ordinance No.2078. Tuesday June 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM at a regular session of the Commission of City of Bozeman, held via Web, has been designated as the time and place when and where the Commission will hear and pass upon any and all objections that may be made to the final passage and adoption of Ordinance No. 2078; and that said Ordinance will be finally passed and adopted at said regular session of said Commission, subject to such corrections and amendments that may be made upon objections made and filed with the City Clerk as provided by law.