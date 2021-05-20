newsbreak-logo
City Council puts off budget decisions until June 1 meeting

By DINA COLUNGA Reporter Redlands Community News
 1 day ago

The Redlands City Council voted Tuesday night to delay consideration of the city manager’s proposed 2021-22 budget to the next meeting on June 1. The proposed budget succeeds in rebuilding city services with the additional funding from Measure T. The budget also enhances services in public safety and general infrastructure.

