Volunteers sought for Texonia basketball court renovations
The #SpreadPaintNotHate initiative is the theme driving the estimated $15,000 renovation project of the three basketball courts at Texonia and Israel Beal parks in Redlands. Led by Music Changing Lives and Stronger Together Now, their mission is to beautify the north side of Redlands by completing a full upgrade of the basketball courts. Mural paint dates are scheduled from Monday, May 24, through Wednesday, May 26.www.redlandscommunitynews.com