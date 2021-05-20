newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Volunteers sought for Texonia basketball court renovations

By LAYLA ABBAS For the Redlands Community News
redlandscommunitynews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe #SpreadPaintNotHate initiative is the theme driving the estimated $15,000 renovation project of the three basketball courts at Texonia and Israel Beal parks in Redlands. Led by Music Changing Lives and Stronger Together Now, their mission is to beautify the north side of Redlands by completing a full upgrade of the basketball courts. Mural paint dates are scheduled from Monday, May 24, through Wednesday, May 26.

www.redlandscommunitynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Renovations#Basketball Courts#Public Schools#Texonia#Music Changing Lives#Principle Body Care#The Redlands City Council#Instagram#Redlands Rotary#Community Centers#Community Partners#Israel Beal Parks#Redlands Student Body#Lively Murals#Mural Paint Dates#Community Unity#Art#Painting#Timeline Monday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
NBA
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Paintings
News Break
Sports
Related
Lexington, KYPosted by
The Associated Press

Volunteers sought to place flags before Memorial Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Central Kentucky Veterans Committee is looking for volunteers to help place flags and honor veterans this Memorial Day. The organization plans to place flags at the gravesites of 17,000 veterans buried at the Lexington Cemetery and at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, Army veteran Denny Hart told WKYT-TV.
Berlin, MDThe Dispatch

Volunteers Sought For June’s Annual Terrapin Survey

BERLIN – A local nonprofit is seeking volunteers for its annual terrapin survey. From June 1 through June 12, the Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP) will conduct a survey from land and water to determine the population of terrapins within the coastal bays system. To that end, the organization is...
Edgerton, WIBeloit Daily News

Volunteers sought at Edgerton Hospital

EDGERTON—Edgerton Hospital has a variety of volunteer opportunities. These include:. High school students, aged 16 and older, are needed to escort patients to and from their vehicles. This volunteer opportunity will be held from 7—11 a.m. Monday through Friday during the summer months. Students should expect to be scheduled at least one time per week.
New Fairfield, CTwlad.com

Volunteers sought for annual Candlewood Lake Clean Up

The annual Candlewood Lake Clean-Up is set for Saturday the 22nd. Candlewood Lake Authority is still looking for volunteers to be boat captains. Clean-up crews will pick up their bags and supplies at New Fairfield Town Park via boat between 8am and 10am, and then depart to collect debris from the shoreline of the lake. Each boat captain will be assigned a section of the lake to clean up. There will be giveaways for volunteers at the drop-off at noon at New Fairfield Town Park.
AdvocacyHerald-Times

Clear Creek Christian School students tackle community issue

On Wednesday morning, sixth graders from Clear Creek Christian School got off a bus at Community Kitchen and got to work loading up carts with donations of food they’d collected. “We found that the Community Kitchen helps other people with their meals and so we just really wanted to help...
Claysburg, PAmcheraldonline.com

Greenfield Township to Install Fence Around Claysburg Park Basketball Court

The Greenfield Township board of supervisors voted to approve the installation of fencing around the Claysburg Area Community Park basketball court at their May 4 meeting. Suter Fencing, Altoona, was awarded a contract for the project, having submitted the lowest of three bids at $12,596. Two additional bids were accepted...
Berlin, MDbaysideoc.com

Custom painting pitched for Henry Park basketball courts

(May 13, 2021) Berlin native and hoops enthusiast Adrian Bowen is hoping to launch a community project to beautify the basketball courts in Henry Park with an array of bright colors to make the site more appealing for players of all ages. Bowen, who was accompanied by Carol Rose, presented...
La Grande, ORLa Grande Observer

Volunteers sought for pollinator-friendly city park

LA GRANDE — La Grande Main Street Downtown’s Design Committee is working with La Grande Parks and Recreation to convert the pocket park on Washington Avenue (next to the Reynolds Building) to a pollinator-friendly garden with an emphasis on plants native to the Blue Mountains. The site now includes a...
Ocean Isle Beach, NCoibgov.com

Summer Volunteers Needed!

Are you interested in helping with kids programs at Ocean Isle Beach this summer? Become a Summer Volunteer!. We will have a meeting Tuesday, May 11th at 3:00 pm at Town Hall for anyone interested. If you can't make the meeting, or would like more information, please email Recreation Director...
Festivalwestplainsdailyquill.net

Exhibitors, volunteers sought for Pioneer Fest

The nonprofit Pioneer Heritage Festival of the Ozarks is seeking exhibitors and volunteers for its fourth annual festival, to be held Oct. 1 and 2. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
Charitiesospreyobserver.com

Pace Center For Girls And State Farm Donate To Seniors

Pace Center for Girls (Pace), a nationally recognized program that provides girls and young women an opportunity for a better future through education, counseling, training and advocacy, received an $85,000 grant from the State Farm Companies Foundation, which gives charitable grants to nonprofit initiatives that help build up and meet the needs of their communities. The funding supports Pace’s service-learning program designed to help girls engage in leadership development and give back to their local communities.
Educationsoutheastiowaunion.com

Registration open for Fairfield child care center

Community Childcare Center and Preschool is opening it’s registration for the 2021-2022 school year. Registration forms are available at the center or parents can call to put their child’s name on the list for the Fall. The phone number is 641-472-9629. The 3-year-old class meets Tuesday through Friday from 9-11:30...
EducationPost-Journal

Audubon Has Summer Opportunities For High School Students

Every year Audubon Community Nature Center offers volunteer positions, such as counselor-in-training and junior counselor, that help high school-aged individuals discover and develop their passion for environmental education. Those who are between 15 and 18 years of age old and want experience working with children in informal settings can apply....
Charitiesbaytobaynews.com

Community Needs program awards 21 COVID-response grants to nonprofits

DOVER — The Delaware COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund’s Community Needs Grants program at the Delaware Community Foundation announced Thursday that it has awarded $210,000 to 21 nonprofit organizations providing services to communities statewide. These general operating grants, each in the amount of $10,000, will allow organizations to continue to operate...
CharitiesSalina Journal

KWU offering scholarship for families of St. Mary of the Plains College Alumni

Kansas Wesleyan announced Monday that it will continue a recent trend of remembering Kansas educational history, as KWU will grant children and grandchildren of St. Mary of the Plains College alumni a 50% tuition scholarship. The announcement follows April 13’s news of a similar scholarship being launched for families of Marymount College alumni.