Volunteers sought for Texonia basketball court renovations

The annual Candlewood Lake Clean-Up is set for Saturday the 22nd. Candlewood Lake Authority is still looking for volunteers to be boat captains. Clean-up crews will pick up their bags and supplies at New Fairfield Town Park via boat between 8am and 10am, and then depart to collect debris from the shoreline of the lake. Each boat captain will be assigned a section of the lake to clean up. There will be giveaways for volunteers at the drop-off at noon at New Fairfield Town Park.