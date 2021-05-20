Cool temps and scattered thunderstorms

Be prepared for another chilly start to the day and the potential for more active weather before you head out the door on this Friday morning. The low pressure that was centered over northern California yesterday is now just off to our east in Nevada. This will keep out region cool, and bring the potential for wrap around showers and thunderstorms back into our forecast today. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will stay in our higher elevations, but models are showing some wet weather moving into the valley later this afternoon and this evening. Snow levels will be down to around 6000' today, and snow is not expected to bring as many travel impacts to our forecast today. A Frost Advisory is in effect in Trinity County through 9am this morning as temperatures dip into the low to mid 30's early today. Our skies have mostly cleared out overnight, but we'll see clouds increasing through the day. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to 50's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones early Friday morning. We'll have winds out of the north up to 25mph in the valley, and gusts up to 35mph this afternoon. Most mountain and foothill areas will have sustained winds out of the north to 15mph, with gusts up to around 30mph today. High temperatures are projected to top out in the mid 70's in the valley, upper 50's to mid 60's in the foothills, and lower 50's to mid 60's in our mountain zones on Friday afternoon. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on the way from this afternoon through tonight today.