newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Cool temps and scattered thunderstorms

By Michael Coats
Idaho8.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn area of low pressure is slowly moving south, dropping in cooler temps and scattered showers for Friday and this weekend. OVERNIGHT: A chance of showers, partly cloudy with lows into the upper 30's. Winds 15-25 MPH. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs into the...

localnews8.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Winter Weather Advisory#Bannock Pass#Scattered Showers#Cooler Temps#Gusty Winds#Highs#Winter Weather Advisory#Overnight#Lows#Snow Loading#Valley Locations#Leafy Trees#Branches#Mdt Friday#Impacts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Travel
Related
Environmentwrrnetwork.com

Much cooler today with scattered showers

Cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible today. Showers and storms stick around this weekend and into early next week. High temperatures today in the 50s for both the Wind River and Bighorn Basins with 65 expected at Jeffrey City.
EnvironmentNews On 6

Scattered Showers Continue For Green Country

Keep the rain gear handy both today and Saturday. Occasional showers will move across part of the area today, with additional precip chances remaining into the weekend. While the overall active weather pattern remains for the next several days, some minor changes will occur. The pattern will slowly be changing...
Environmentkxlp941.com

High Temps Expected This Weekend

The area will likely see high temperatures well above normal this weekend. The National Weather Service says temperatures will be in the high 80’s Saturday, over 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Temperatures will stay warm into early next week with more chances of rain Sunday through Tuesday.
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Tropical system could bring scattered thunderstorms

A low-pressure area in the Gulf of Mexico is likely to bring scattered storms to the Crossroads, along with minor coastal flooding and an increased risk of rip currents along the coast. The area has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical system as of Friday morning, according to...
EnvironmentFOX Carolina

Warm temps on Friday

Nicole Papay has the latest on your Friday forecast. Happy Friday! We hope you've had a great week and we welcome you to the weekend! And it's go…
Environmentnbcboston.com

Summer Warmth For the Weekend, With Scattered Showers

Though it is a very busy weather map, it is rather quiet here in New England. There is a major storm strengthening north of Bermuda, and backing toward us a little bit, but it’s still hundreds of miles away. In Great Falls, Montana, where it snowed the first week of...
Environmentabc57.com

A hot weekend with isolated showers possible Saturday morning

A mix of sunshine and cloud today with daytime highs topping out near 90F! It says hot and a little humid over the weekend. There are a few more clouds for Saturday morning with isolated showers possible but clouds break up for the afternoon. The heat continues into early next week with isolated shower/storm chances in the afternoon/early evening. A cold front moves through Wednesday, bringing rain and relief from the heat.
Environmentcrossroadstoday.com

Sunrise Weather (5/21) Rain Chances Return Today

Today: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. High: 82. Winds: E 10 mph. Rain chance 40%. Tonight: Cloudy few rain showers. Low: 70. Winds: E 10 mph. Rain chance 20%. Saturday: Rain likely. High: 81. Winds: SE 10 mph. Rain chance 60%. Extended forecast: Sunday thru Thursday: Highs in the 80’s,...
EnvironmentNECN

Summer Warmth For the Weekend, With Scattered Showers

Though it is a very busy weather map, it is rather quiet here in New England. There is a major storm strengthening north of Bermuda, and backing toward us a little bit, but it’s still hundreds of miles away. In Great Falls, Montana, where it snowed the first week of...
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Cooler today, near 90 this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Cooler today, much warmer this weekend… Highs will only reach the mid 70s this afternoon, cooler than yesterday and a few degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies all day today. Get ready for a big warmup...
EnvironmentNews 12

Mostly sunny weekend ahead; humidity builds

New Jersey saw another beautiful spring day with sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s. News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says that this weekend will see similar weather. But he says that the humidity will increase, making conditions feel much warmer. Friday’s nighttime hours will see temperatures decrease...
Trinity County, CAactionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Staying cool with showers & thunderstorms today

Be prepared for another chilly start to the day and the potential for more active weather before you head out the door on this Friday morning. The low pressure that was centered over northern California yesterday is now just off to our east in Nevada. This will keep out region cool, and bring the potential for wrap around showers and thunderstorms back into our forecast today. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will stay in our higher elevations, but models are showing some wet weather moving into the valley later this afternoon and this evening. Snow levels will be down to around 6000' today, and snow is not expected to bring as many travel impacts to our forecast today. A Frost Advisory is in effect in Trinity County through 9am this morning as temperatures dip into the low to mid 30's early today. Our skies have mostly cleared out overnight, but we'll see clouds increasing through the day. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to 50's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones early Friday morning. We'll have winds out of the north up to 25mph in the valley, and gusts up to 35mph this afternoon. Most mountain and foothill areas will have sustained winds out of the north to 15mph, with gusts up to around 30mph today. High temperatures are projected to top out in the mid 70's in the valley, upper 50's to mid 60's in the foothills, and lower 50's to mid 60's in our mountain zones on Friday afternoon. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on the way from this afternoon through tonight today.
Billings, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Busy weather weekend

Saturday will be quite as colder quite is wet, but showers and thunderstorms return Sunday. An upper low moving out of the Great Basin will bring a few showers across the area Friday night through Saturday. But with some breaks of sunshine, afternoon reading Saturday recover mainly to the 50s to low 60s across Montana northern Wyoming.
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

Storm-free Friday forecast

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cloudy start to our Friday, but for the first time in a long-time rain is not in the forecast today. In fact, some clearing this afternoon will allow temperatures to climb into the near normal upper 70s and lower 80s.
Cool, CAYubaNet

Cool and windy through Saturday with a chance of thunderstorms

May 21, 2021 – Weather system centered over Nevada will continue to bring cooler temperatures, foothill and mountain showers along with a few afternoon thunderstorms through Saturday. Dry with breezy north winds in the valley today. The higher elevations will see some late season snowfall accumulations. Dry and milder weather returns Sunday.
Environmentalabamawx.com

Midday Nowcast: Warming Up with Sunshine in Full Supply

The upper ridge is intensifying across the Deep South, meaning continued dry weather with rising temperatures through the weekend. Today is featuring a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 80s, and it remains breezy with persistent easterly winds of 10-20 mph. For the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday will feature ample sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, and perhaps some mid-90s.
Environmentwbrz.com

No measurable rain expected for a while!

It has been perhaps five years since a dry forecast has been so anticipated. Winds and the tropics still make for an interesting weather discussion over the next few days. Next 24 Hours: Skies should continue a gradual clearing trend overnight. Given all of the low level moisture from abundant rainfall, some fog could develop into the morning as low temperatures will dip into the mid 60s. Through Saturday, east winds will stay elevated at 10-15mph. This will cause a slower runoff of high water down the Amite River and therefore from smaller bodies that drain into it, such as Bayou Manchac. Otherwise, the afternoon will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s.