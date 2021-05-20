Wind Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 12:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Coastal areas of Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured household objects such as trash cans. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Sudden gusts could make driving difficult on elevated roadways and bridges.alerts.weather.gov