New Orleans, LA

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 03:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Coastal areas of Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured household objects such as trash cans. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Sudden gusts could make driving difficult on elevated roadways and bridges.

alerts.weather.gov
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; West Baton Rouge; Western Orleans .A low pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce an area of heavier rainfall across portions of Southeast Louisiana generally along and south of the I-10/12 corridor tonight through Wednesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and Western Orleans. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in excess of 6 inches will be possible tonight through through Wednesday morning. The most likely areas for heavy rainfall will be along and south of the I-10/12 corridor in Southeast Louisiana including portions of metro Baton Rouge and metro New Orleans. These heavier rainfall amounts could cause localized flash flooding issues. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poorly drained areas will be possible, and flash flooding could occur where the heaviest rain falls.
Saint Tammany Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Tammany The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 200 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Slidell. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Saint Tammany Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 330 AM CDT. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * Until Monday afternoon. * At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.6 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 9.9 feet Wednesday, May 26. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads.
Tangipahoa Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 145 PM CDT. Target Area: Tangipahoa The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Tangipahoa River Near Robert. * From this evening to Monday morning. * At 6:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 14.8 feet. * Action stage is 13.0 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.5 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor flooding near the river.
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

More rain on the way for New Orleans, Baton Rouge: Up to 5 inches possible

Is in the forecast this week for south Louisiana, with up to five inches possible in some places, forecasters said Monday. The main threat for heavy rainfall is Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. The greatest risk is near and south of Interstate 10 from New Orleans to the west.
Assumption Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Assumption; Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; St. James; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...SOUTHWESTERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN ST. CHARLES...CENTRAL TERREBONNE...NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE AND EAST CENTRAL ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 1248 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Labadieville to near Schriever to 18 miles south of Amelia. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Houma, Thibodaux, Cut Off, Larose, Galliano, Lockport, Mathews, Schriever, Paradis, Gray, Des Allemands, Chauvin, Dulac, Raceland, Chackbay, Bayou Gauche, Labadieville, Montegut, Bayou Cane and South Vacherie. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Louisiana StateWSIL TV

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The Advocate reports that the National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches of rain had already fallen in some areas. The American Press reported that some isolated areas could see as much as 20 inches of rain. Parts of southeastern Texas and western Louisiana were under flash flood warnings on Monday afternoon. Officials were asking residents to stay off the roads and said they had already deployed high water vehicles and boats to assist residents.
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. BERNARD...ORLEANS...NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES At 221 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Lacombe to Chalmette, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Chalmette, East New Orleans, Belle Chasse, Timberlane, Gretna, Jean Lafitte, Lake Catherine, Violet, Meraux, Poydras, Arabi and Terrytown. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 237 and 254. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 near mile marker 4. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. BERNARD...ORLEANS...NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES At 221 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Lacombe to Chalmette, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Chalmette, East New Orleans, Belle Chasse, Timberlane, Gretna, Jean Lafitte, Lake Catherine, Violet, Meraux, Poydras, Arabi and Terrytown. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 237 and 254. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 near mile marker 4. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Plaquemines Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Plaquemines, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Plaquemines; St. Charles The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 158 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Harvey, Marrero, Timberlane, Chalmette, Belle Chasse, Metairie, Avondale, East New Orleans, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Terrytown, Arabi, Bridge City, Woodmere, Estelle, Elmwood and River Ridge. Additional rainfall of 2 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Jefferson Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for St. Charles, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...NORTHERN ST. CHARLES AND NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON PARISHES At 111 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Laplace to Paradis. Movement was east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Avondale, Metairie, Hahnville, Laplace, Jefferson, Harahan, Westwego, Montz, Luling, River Ridge, Boutte, Ama, Destrehan, St. Rose, Killona, Norco, Paradis, Elmwood, Bridge City and Taft. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 207 and 230. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 4. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Saint Bernard Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: St. Bernard The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 158 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Harvey, Marrero, Timberlane, Chalmette, Belle Chasse, Metairie, Avondale, East New Orleans, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Terrytown, Arabi, Bridge City, Woodmere, Estelle, Elmwood and River Ridge. Additional rainfall of 2 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 00:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana North Central Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 1231 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Reserve, Laplace, Hahnville, Gramercy, Lutcher, Edgard, Killona, Wallace, Montz, Taft, Garyville, South Vacherie, North Vacherie, Norco, Paradis, New Sarpy, Boutte, Destrehan, Bayou Gauche and Luling. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Lafourche Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lafourche, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 00:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lafourche; St. James; St. John The Baptist A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...SOUTHEASTERN ST. JAMES AND NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE PARISHES At 1229 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near South Vacherie, or 9 miles south of Reserve, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Reserve, Gramercy, Lutcher, Wallace, South Vacherie, Chackbay, North Vacherie, Garyville and Edgard. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 198 and 200. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lafourche Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lafourche, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 00:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lafourche; St. James; St. John The Baptist A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...SOUTHEASTERN ST. JAMES AND NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE PARISHES At 1229 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near South Vacherie, or 9 miles south of Reserve, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Reserve, Gramercy, Lutcher, Wallace, South Vacherie, Chackbay, North Vacherie, Garyville and Edgard. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 198 and 200. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Livingston, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...CENTRAL ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTHEASTERN IBERVILLE AND NORTHERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 1035 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Pierre Part, or 7 miles north of Belle River, moving northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, Port Vincent, Paincourtville, Geismar, Convent, Prairieville, Carville, Belle Rose and Garyville. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 171 and 197. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Saint Tammany Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES At 921 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Robert, or 10 miles west of Covington, moving north at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hammond, Franklinton, Amite, Ponchatoula, Amite City, Independence, Roseland, Folsom, Enon, Wilmer, Natalbany, Robert and Tickfaw. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 12 between mile markers 39 and 57. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 25 and 26, and between mile markers 46 and 55.
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ST. BERNARD...EASTERN ST. CHARLES...ORLEANS...NORTHERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES At 1108 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jefferson to 8 miles southeast of Bayou Gauche. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Chalmette, Avondale, Metairie, Marrero, Harvey, East New Orleans, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Jean Lafitte, Poydras, River Ridge, Myrtle Grove, Ama, Estelle and Woodmere. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 222 and 254. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4.
Saint Tammany Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Tammany THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND WEST CENTRAL PEARL RIVER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.