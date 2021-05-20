Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 03:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Coastal areas of Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured household objects such as trash cans. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Sudden gusts could make driving difficult on elevated roadways and bridges.alerts.weather.gov