Severe Weather Statement issued for Johnson by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 16:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 16:26:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Johnson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov