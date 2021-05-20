newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Lake District, Italy

worldatlas.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCovering a total area of 301,340 km2, Italy is a sovereign nation that is located in south-central Europe on the Apennine Peninsula. The northern reaches of Italy are dominated by various ranges of the Alps Mountains and several high mountain peaks. Situated in the southern side of the Alps in...

www.worldatlas.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Lake#Lake District#Lake Island#Italian#The Roman Era#The Isola Del Garda#Lake Garda#Carpione#Adda#Monte Isola#Monte Br#Monte San Salvatore#Monte San Giorgio#Northern Italy#Lake Como#Lake Lugano#Maggiore Lake#Lake Eutrophication#Ponale River#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Related
Public Healththewestonforum.com

Italy is attracting tourists – and abandoning its quarantine policy

Suddenly everything has to go very fast. Italy is opening up both internally and externally – and putting pressure on Brussels. Early next Saturday, May 15th, visitors who have been vaccinated, recovered, and have tested negative from the European Union, Great Britain and Israel should be allowed to travel to Italy without the need for the five-day quarantine service as before. Leave, on the spot, with a kind of “green corridor”. A “high vaccination rate” has already been achieved in all of these countries, and the relaxation is said to be justified. It will be the United States after that in June.
CyclingVelo News

Daniel Oss Giro d’Italia Diary: To Italy!

The Giro d’Italia runs May 8-30, and this year VeloNews members and Active Pass members will get a special inside look with video Giro Diaries from Daniel Oss, Larry Warbasse, and Trek-Segafredo mechanics. Please click the two-arrow expansion button on the bottom right of the video player. If you are...
Travelnetworksasia.net

11 Ideal Enchanting Locations To Visit In Italy

Coastline Destinations: 15 Most Remarkable Beach Outings. Historic, legendary and also huge, Rome is an ideal blend of culture, art, romance, food and most significantly, the dolce vita way of living. Make certain you make a wish at theTrevi Fountain, go to the Vatican and also explore the Pantheon. If you are one that chooses allowing your feet direct you, merely walk along the lovely rock roads, consume some fresh made pasta with a glass of merlot as well as enjoy this timeless, amazing city. The only people that survive Isola San Giulio are a group of Benedictine Nuns so the solitude is best for walking, relaxing, and also drinking as well as eating fine Italian food and white wine. When going to Isola San Giulio, you will intend to stay in the small town of Orta San Giulio.
Atlanta, GAatlantanews.net

Italy Ready to Reopen for Foreign Tourists

Earlier this month Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi stated that Italy could be open to foreigners by mid-May, but he did not specify which foreign travelers and whether those from the United States would be included. Now, Italy's Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi Di Maio has shed a little more light...
EuropeThe Guardian

Italy’s birthrate is falling. Can the storks help?

“There has been a noticeable increase in storks and other symbols of birth being put outside someone’s house, especially in recent years,” said Stefan Schwarz, the mayor of Ultimo, home to almost 3,000 people spread over three hamlets. Ultimo welcomes about 40 newborns a year, Schwarz said. “We’ll be needing...
LifestyleSFGate

Italy is reopening to American travelers - on Delta

Delta Air Lines announced Friday that it will offer flights to Italy to all U.S. travelers regardless of vaccination or eligibility status, beginning Sunday. Travelers must undergo coronavirus tests before and after taking the designated flights. In November, Delta announced a similar program with quarantine-free flights from Atlanta to Rome...
RelationshipsElectric Literature

An Epic Mother-Son Reunion in Italy

If you enjoy reading Electric Literature, join our mailing list! We’ll send you the best of EL each week, and you’ll be the first to know about upcoming submissions periods and virtual events. You Over There, You. There you were on my ancient doorstep, late, or early, unannounced, in the...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

What are the rules for travelling to Italy this summer?

Italy has been added to the “amber” list of countries as part of the reopening of international travel from 17 May, it was confirmed on Friday.Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced that the country would not make the list of ‘safe’ green countries, stating that the removal of international travel restrictions on May 17 was “necessarily cautious”, adding: “We must make sure the countries we reconnect with are safe.”The lists are expected to be reviewed and updated every three weeks.Art, food, fashion and some of Europe’s most picturesque coastlines have led to Italy establishing a solid place for itself in the...
Aerospace & Defenseworldairlinenews.com

Wizz Air expands in Italy

Wizz Air has announced a third aircraft in Catania with new routes to Turin, Santorini (July 3) , Heraklion (July 8), Prague (July 3), Tel Aviv (July 4) starting in July and Abu Dhabi on September 21. This will bring the total number of routes from Catania to 29. A...
LifestyleTelegraph

Why Europe's golden waterway could be first in line for river cruisers

It is a glorious way to sail, soporifically along Portugal’s Douro river, its flowing waters as silky smooth as the port wines this region famously produces. And with the country making an appearance on the UK’s debut travel ‘green list’ announced on Friday May 7, those looking to cruise though the dramatic gorges of the Douro Valley have been given a big confidence boost.
TravelTelegraph

How the Lake District cracked the perfect staycation puzzle

I’ll admit I’m spoilt. Having the Lake District National Park within an hour’s drive of my front door is a privilege – especially in a time when staycations are in vogue. This week the National Park is celebrating its 70th anniversary – its platinum milestone comes as the area prepares...
LifestylePosted by
NoRoman

Gruyeres, the most beautiful medieval town in Switzerland

In its pedestrian streets, houses with sturdy oak doors, fountains adorned by colorful petunias, and its pastel-colored dwellings, will excite you and stimulate you to learn more about Gruyères, one of the swiss towns more picturesque. The best way to get to know the town is to walk through its peaceful streets and see how the passage of time kept its appearance and essence unchanged.
Food & Drinkstravelawaits.com

These Two Towns Make The Best Brie In France

The classic French cheese Brie, a staple of any cheese platter or course, is sometimes known as the Paris cheese. The two cities that produce the best and most authentic Brie are Melun and Meaux. Both are located in the Ile de France region, which encompasses Paris and its suburbs. Only 25 miles from Paris (approximately 30 minutes by train), these cities have a lot more to offer than Brie — although if you are a cheese lover, the cheese might be incentive enough.
Home & Gardenouttraveler.com

With Europe Reopening, Luxury Awaits

The European Commission has announced that fully vaccinated Americans will be able to travel to the 27 EU member states this summer. The luxury travel agency network Virtuoso reports that they are seeing summer hotel bookings increasing in Italy, France, Greece, Spain, and Ireland. If you're ready to take the dive, here are a few great properties to consider.
Drinkspelotonmagazine.com

PUNI: Italy’s Only Whiskey

Italy’s long history and contribution to the world’s gastronomical canon is unmatched. From pastas and cheese to cured meats and amazing sauces, Italy’s culinary contributions and techniques have simply made life a bit better for all of us. Similarly, the Italians invented espresso. They’ve grown and developed and through the Roman empire spread wine growing, wine making and wine drinking to the rest of the world. They’re responsible for some of the world’s most unique cocktail ingredients: bitter amari and herbal liquors like Fernet Branca, Campari and Aperol. Yet for almost forever Italy has never produced a whiskey, until now.
Musicdamninteresting.com

A Taste of Italy

In the mid-1800s, Italy was consumed by two parallel fights: one to rid itself of Austrian domination (a holdover from the Holy Roman Empire) and the other for unification. At the time, Europe’s boot was a curious conglomeration of separate states, not all of which got along. Some were dominated by foreigners. One large section was ruled by the Pope, which Italians (who had been exposed to the secularist ideals of the French Revolution when Bonaparte invaded) were understandably none too keen on.
Worldspectator.us

Keem Bay, Ireland: the best beach in the world

It’s a nail-biting cliff-edge ride down switchback, stomach-churning, hairpin bends. When you finally reach sea level, the Atlantic wind may be so strong and the rain so sharp that you can barely stand on the crescent of sandy shore. The distant islands of Clew Bay — 365 of them to match the days in the year — are nothing more than blistery shapes in the sea mist and wave spray. Yet this nerve-wracking mountainous route is a journey worth making. Despite — or maybe because of — being far from the madding crowd on Achill Island, off the west coast of Ireland, Mayo’s Keem Bay has been voted one of the top 12 beaches in the world, beating contenders in Fiji, Hawaii and Bermuda.
Travelvacationstravel.com

How to travel Switzerland the ‘Swisstainable’ way

Renowned for its breathtaking natural sights, Switzerland has its own sustainability blueprint for both locals and tourists to follow. Many travellers flock to Switzerland for its natural beauty – its spectacular mountains, wild gorges and mystical forests. With nature being one of the country’s biggest drawcards, it’s no surprise that...
Beauty & FashionTravelDailyNews.com

Six top-rated places to visit in Europe in summer

Traversing from France's artistic appeals to Italy's abundance of historical sights to London's magnificent buildings and cultural dynamism and remarkable architectural design present in Germany, Europe offers a lot of beautiful destinations to the visitors. The longing to travel inevitably peaks up when vacations roll down. With several fascinating places...