FDA leapfrogs guidance on brain-computer interface devices

What should I do if there are too few laptop ports? One device quickly realizes the expansion requirements of multiple interfaces. Do you often use laptops for office work? If you use it frequently, you must be troubled by the lack of interfaces on your laptop. Especially like some thin and light notebooks that are mainly portable now, because of considerations such as thin and light body design, the interface is generally equipped with only one Thunderbolt port or USB port, and other interfaces are omitted. At this time, we often need to use the expansion dock to achieve the expansion needs of multiple interfaces.