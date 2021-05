Janet L. (Bedugnis) Starsiak of Quincy passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 at the age of 71. Born to Benjamin and Mary Bedugnis of Roslindale. Wife, and better half, of Richard Starsiak, her husband of 49 years. Dedicated and loving mother to Scott Starsiak of Weymouth, Jennifer Aufiero and her husband Matthew of Ellicott City, MD, and Rich Starsiak and his wife Jill of Templeton. Proud grandmother to Jake, Lilah, Maya, Emmett and Evie.