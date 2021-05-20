Special bond: Man born without leg adopts cat missing leg

Born with a congenital amputation, Robert Bartel has a prosthetic right leg that allows him to walk and even golf without issues.

"I was only born with one leg, so all my life I've just been adjusting with prosthetic legs," Bartel said. "I had to go through a few of them before I got to this one here, which I got this last year actually."

He recently moved, was living alone, and decided it was time to add a feline roommate to the picture. With recommendations from friends and family, he sought out adoption from Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary in downtown Green Bay.

He saw Paneer, pictured above, listed as available for adoption .

"So I took a look at her description, and I saw that she was missing one leg like me. So I thought, 'oh, I definitely want to meet her,'" Bartel said.

Safe Haven volunteers said that Paneer would be best suited in a quiet home with only one or two humans around, which was exactly Bartel's situation. From there, it was love at first sight for the duo.

"I did feel a connection with Paneer and because we're both really similar in that regard of only having one leg, that drew my interest," Bartel said.

Bartel hopes this story allows anyone to see people or pets without legs as equal and worthy companions.

"Even if they're missing appendages or anything like that, they can still be a really loving cat and part of your family," Bartel said.

Since leaving the shelter, Paneer has become an avid cuddler and even climbs stairs without trouble.