Welcome to Critical Mass, Law.com’s weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. The COVID-19 pandemic did little to stem the filing of new federal lawsuits, particularly product liability cases, according to new data out from Lex Machina. The Ninth Circuit disagreed on a key argument raised by Monsanto in all Roundup lawsuits: that federal law preempted plaintiffs’ claims for failing to warning about the pesticide’s risks. Find out who got appointed to lead the multidistrict litigation against Robinhood and others over this year’s trading halt.