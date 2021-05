Hugh M. “Hughie” Doherty of Quincy died May 15, 2021. Hughie was married to his wife Anne for 51 years and they loved spending time on their boat. Hughie got his start fishing off of Gunrock with his uncles when he was young, went deep sea fishing with the Yankee Fleet, observing his friends set lobster traps, and just loved being on the water. He enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden and the homemade piccalilli Anne would make.