Rush, CO

Identity of body found on Rush property released

By Shelby Filangi
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 1 day ago
RUSH, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the body of a man that was found at a property in Rush.

On May 12, deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of South Johnson Road on a Check the Welfare call. At the scene, deputies found an adult man dead on the property.

The victim has now been identified as 43-year-old Donaciano Amaya.

Deputies say his death is being investigated as a homicide. No word on any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Investigations Tip Line at (719)-520-6666.

The post Identity of body found on Rush property released appeared first on KRDO .

