Texas prison officials are being sharply criticized over a "disturbing" error that led to Quintin Jones being executed without any media witnesses present. Jones, 41, was put to death for the 1999 killing of his elderly great-aunt, Berthena Bryant, on Wednesday evening, despite pleas from her sister and other advocates for clemency. He was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m., minutes after being given the lethal injection at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville, Jeremy Desel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed to Newsweek.