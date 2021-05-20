newsbreak-logo
Israel-Hamas conflict reveals years old problems and a fissure in the Democratic Party

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Israel and Hamas have spent the last two weeks exchanging fire through missiles and rockets, and now it appears the fighting has come to an end. Both sides agreed on a cease-fire Thursday, but the conflict revealed years-old problems between the two sides. The fighting resulted in...

Foreign PolicyNPR

Progressive Democrats Push Party To Rethink Relationship With Israel

For decades, there was solid bipartisan support for Israel on Capitol Hill. But progressive Democrats elected to Congress have begun to question support for the policies of the Israeli government. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. President Biden last night welcomed the cease-fire that was reached between Israel and Hamas. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED...
U.S. Politicsredriverradio.org

How The Gaza Violence Marked A Shift In The American Political Debate Over Israel

For decades, Democrats and Republicans alike have stood by Israel, almost unconditionally, insisting the country has a right to defend itself. President Biden did that throughout the recent conflict as Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets into Israel. Now, Biden has pledged to help replenish Israel's air defense system while promising humanitarian aid to Gaza, which was pounded by fierce Israeli airstrikes before a cease-fire took effect early Friday.
Politicswqcs.org

Liberal American Attitudes Are Starting To Shift On Israelis And Palestinians

Americans' views on the plight of Palestinians are shifting. While the majority of Americans still sympathize with Israel, a Gallup poll taken before the most recent fighting shows a small but growing number of people believe the U.S. should put more pressure on Israel, and those people feel more favorable to the Palestinian Authority. The U.S. political debate over Israel since the latest conflict began has changed notably. To help understand American sentiments on the topic, we're joined by Peter Beinart, editor at large of Jewish Currents. Welcome to the program.
Middle EastSoutheast Missourian

Why does the left seemingly hate Israel?

With more than 3,000 rockets having been fired into Israel by Hamas recently, the Democratic Party seems paralyzed over how to respond to the latest Middle East war. It is not just that they fear that "The Squad," Black Lives Matter, the shock troops of antifa, and woke institutions such as academia and the media are now unapologetically anti-Israel. They are also terrified that anti-Israelism is becoming synonymous with rank anti-Semitism. And soon, the Democratic Party will end up as disdained as the British Labor Party under Jeremy Corbyn.
PoliticsDaily Review & Sunday Review

Joe Biden's hit-and-run on the Palestinian people

U.S. taxpayers who want to see their tax dollars at work should look no further than the Gaza Strip, the besieged enclave where 2 million Palestinians live in what former Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron described as “an open-air prison.” Israel has launched another of its horrific, periodic bombing campaigns against the embattled Gazans — slaughters that Israeli commentators have long called “mowing the grass” — leaving hundreds dead, including scores of children. At least 17 hospitals and clinics have been damaged, including Gaza’s only COVID-19 testing facility, clean water has been cut to hundreds of thousands, schools have been destroyed, and a major high rise building hosting media organizations including Al Jazeera and the Associated Press was leveled. The United States enables all this by providing Israel with billions of dollars in aid annually and unparalleled access to sophisticated weaponry.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Essential Politics: Biden confronts shifting U.S. views of Israel, Palestinians

WASHINGTON — This is the May 21, 2021, edition of the Essential Politics newsletter. Like what you’re reading?Sign up to get it in your inbox three times a week. Eleven days of battle between Israel and Hamas — the fourth major round between the two since 2008 — took more than 240 lives, the vast majority on the Palestinian side and, once again, left large parts of Gaza in rubble.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden stresses Democratic Party's support for Israel

President Biden at a press conference on Friday evening pushed back on Republican claims that the Democratic Party is anti-Israel. Why it matters: A number of Democratic lawmakers became frustrated with Biden this week for his behind-the-scenes approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as the administration's sale of weapons to Israel. Some lawmakers said they thought the White House should be more publicly forceful in its efforts to de-escalate the crisis.
Middle EastPosted by
TIME

Even if the Ceasefire Holds, the Far-Right Will Dominate Israel's Future

Whatever Israel’s recent war with Hamas (which just started a ceasefire) means for the country’s struggle to finally establish a functioning government—and the third Gaza war in the last nine years already has scrambled the outcome of Israel’s fourth election in the last two years—one thing will not change: Israel’s shift to the right.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

AOC, Tlaib seek to block U.S. arms sale to Israel amid fighting with Hamas

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Marc Porcan have introduced a resolution to block the sale of $735 million of precision-guided weapons to Israel amid continued fighting against the Islamist group Hamas. And Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont on Thursday introduced a similar resolution in the Senate. “For decades,...
Middle EastNBC Philadelphia

Israel and Hamas Agree to Cease-Fire Over Gaza Conflict

Israel's security Cabinet approved a tentative cease-fire after 11 days of fighting with Hamas in Israel and the Gaza Strip. The latest round of fighting has marked the worst outbreak of violence since the war between Israel and Hamas in 2014. "I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to...
Foreign PolicyCourthouse News Service

Sanders Pushes Bill to Block Massive Arms Sale to Israel

WASHINGTON (CN) — Senator Bernie Sanders introduced a joint resolution late Thursday attempting to block an arms sale between the U.S. and Israel. He’s a prominent name on a growing list of progressive lawmakers trying to stop the deal. On May 5, President Joe Biden approved the deal that would...