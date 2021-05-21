newsbreak-logo
Louisiana State

Graphic Bodycam Footage Shows Troopers Tasing, Punching, and Dragging Black Man, in Stark Contrast to Police Report

By Michael Luciano
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Associated Press has obtained police body camera footage of the fatal 2019 arrest of 49-year-old Ronald Greene, a Black man. Louisiana State Police initially said Greene died after he crashed his car into a tree. Police had issued a brief statement admitting there had been a physical altercation between Greene and officers, and that Greene died en route to the hospital.

MinoritiesSan Mateo Daily Journal

AP obtains video of deadly arrest of Black man

Body camera video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana troopers stunning, punching and dragging a Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase. The arrest is the subject of a federal civil rights investigation. (May 19) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
San Diego, CAwcn247.com

Video shows San Diego police repeatedly punching Black man

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A video shot by a bystander shows San Diego police officers repeatedly punching a man in the face, head and leg after tackling him to the ground in the upscale neighborhood of La Jolla, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Thursday. Nicole Bansal told the newspaper she witnessed the arrest around 9 a.m. Wednesday and decided to record it with her cellphone. San Diego Police Department spokesman Lt. Shawn Takeuchi says in a statement the man ignored orders from officers after they saw him urinating in public. He said the internal affairs unit is investigating the incident, including reviewing body-worn camera footage.
Louisiana StateWRAL

Louisiana troopers caught on camera beating, dragging man after chase

Beaten and shackled by Louisiana state troopers, Black motorist Ronald Greene desperately tried to roll over in what may have been a struggle to breathe but was ordered to stay on his belly, according to body-camera video newly obtained by The Associated Press. (Some video courtesy Louisiana State Police, Union Parish Coroner's Office)