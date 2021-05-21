Graphic Bodycam Footage Shows Troopers Tasing, Punching, and Dragging Black Man, in Stark Contrast to Police Report
The Associated Press has obtained police body camera footage of the fatal 2019 arrest of 49-year-old Ronald Greene, a Black man. Louisiana State Police initially said Greene died after he crashed his car into a tree. Police had issued a brief statement admitting there had been a physical altercation between Greene and officers, and that Greene died en route to the hospital.www.mediaite.com