Stocks

Deere Investments Look ‘Transformational' for Company, Trader Says Ahead of Earnings

By Keris Lahiff, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDeere, one of the best-performing industrials, is about to report earnings. The company, whose stock is up more than 30% this year, will release results before the bell Friday. Deere is a rare hybrid of industrials and tech. High-profile investor Cathie Wood of ARK Invest sees it as a tech...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Company#Trader#Technology Company#Stock Investors#Market Growth#Chantico Global#Lido Advisors#Agrotech#Cnbc#Trading Nation#Binger Investments#Arkq#Cathie Wood Of Ark Invest#Growth Potential#Trading#Robotics Etf#Chief Market Strategist#Ceo#Precision Farming#Farmers
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Deere: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Deere (NYSE:DE) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 169.19% over the past year to $5.68, which beat the estimate of $4.52. Revenue of $12,058,000,000 up by 30.31% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate...
Financial Reportsinvezz.com

Deere & Co reports better than expected earnings and revenue in fiscal Q1.

The U.S. manufacturer forecasts up to $5.7 of earnings per share this year. Deere & Co shares are close to 35% up year-to-date in the stock market. Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported its financial results for the fiscal second quarter on Friday that topped analysts’ estimates for earnings and revenue. The manufacturing firm, however, warned that supply-chain pressures were likely to increase in the rest of 2021. CEO John May said:
IndustryUS News and World Report

Deere Raises Earnings Forecast, Flags Production Risks

(Reuters) -Deere & Co on Friday raised its full-year earnings on buoyant demand for farm and construction machines, but warned a global shortage of semiconductor chips posed a "significant" risk to its production schedule. As the global economy roars back from the pandemic-induced recession, it is generating unusually high orders...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

'Trading Nation' Traders Debate On Deere & Company

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Gina Sanchez of Chantico Global said Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) investments into agrotech are very real and could be transformational for the company. It's allowing farmers to do precision farming so Sanchez believes it isn't overvalued and it has growth potential. Michael Binger of Gradient...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Deere Stock Rises on Upbeat Earnings, Forecast

The shares of Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) are up 3.1% to trade at $366.12 at last check, after the company reported fiscal second-quarter profits of $5.68 per share -- higher than the anticipated $4.52 -- as well as better-than-expected revenue. The equipment maker also raised its fiscal year forecast, though CEO John May warned of increased supply-chain pressure through the rest of the year.
StocksEntrepreneur

Deere Moves Higher Early Friday After Boosting Earnings Outlook

Shares of agricultural and construction equipment maker Deere (NYSE: DE) were trading higher Friday morning after the company reported a triple-digit earnings increase for the second quarter. Deere also boosted its full-year outlook. Analysts were looking for earnings per share of $4.31; the company reported net income of $5.68 per...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Looking Ahead to Q2 Earnings Season

AZO - Free Report) reporting on Tuesday, May 25th, and Costco (. COST - Free Report) reporting after the market’s close on Thursday, May 27th. Both of these retailers will be reporting results for their fiscal quarters ending in May, which we and other data aggregators count as part of the June-quarter reporting tally.
Financial ReportsSFGate

Deere: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) _ Deere & Co. (DE) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.79 billion. On a per-share basis, the Moline, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $5.68. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for...
StocksCNBC

Morgan Stanley upgrades Datadog, says software stock can rally more than 30%

Investors should take advantage of the recent pullback in growth names to buy Datadog while it's still cheap, according to Morgan Stanley. Software and tech stocks have struggled in recent months, and Datadog's stock price has dropped sharply since peaking in early February. Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight, saying in a note to clients on Friday that the company should rebound and set a new record high.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

As Stock Market Nears Record Highs, Make Sure You Don't Miss Out With This Key Play

Investors waiting to see how the stock market acts this year have missed out as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average deliver double-digit gains, despite a May slump. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), the biggest ETF in the world, can offer fast and easy access to the stock market. The $352.9 billion fund tracks the S&P 500 index, widely regarded as the benchmark for the U.S. stock market. It holds the 500 biggest publicly traded companies in the U.S., vs. 30 for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
StocksForbes

Morgan Stanley Stock Is Trading Above Its Near Term Potential

After a more than 200% rally since the March 23 lows of last year, at the current price near $86 per share, we believe Morgan Stanley’s stock (NYSE: MS) is trading above its near term potential. The bank has seen its stock increase from $28 to $86 off the March 2020 bottom compared to the S&P 500 which increased almost 85% – the stock is leading the broader market by a considerable margin and has gained 26% YTD. The favorable investor sentiment toward MS stock could be attributed to better than expected results in each of the last four quarters mainly due to strong growth in sales & trading and investment banking businesses. Further, it also benefited from a generally positive investor outlook toward U.S. bank stocks in 2021 – benchmark Dow Jones U.S. Banks Index (up 33% YTD), due to the approval of stimulus packages, accelerated Covid-19 vaccination drives, and the Fed’s decision to maintain near-zero rates.
BusinessNBC Connecticut

One Fast-Food Stock and a Pantry Play Look Good Here, According to Market Investors

Wall Street is hungry for gains as a buffet of analyst calls hits the food industry this week. Argus Research upgraded Wendy's on its new menu items and a focus on digital, UBS turned bullish on Chipotle on earnings upside and long-term growth outlook, and Deutsche Bank called J.M. Smucker a good short-term buy due to a recent management shake-up.
StocksMuscatine Journal

Deere stock rises in wake of 'solid' quarterly earnings report

Stock of Moline-based Deere & Co. rose Friday, up $4.53 to $359.75, following an encouraging second quarter earnings report. The farm, construction, forestry, precision and small agriculture, and turf equipment maker posted a 34% increase in sales for the quarter that ended May 2. Deere reported a net income of...
Economy104.1 WIKY

Deere raises forecast as profit more than doubles on equipment demand

(Reuters) – Deere & Co on Friday raised its full-year profit forecast and posted a 169% surge in quarterly profit, as a recovering global economy boosts demand for farm machine and construction equipment. While a rebounding global economy has boosted demand for agriculture and construction equipment, companies are increasingly flagging...
CurrenciesCoinTelegraph

Bitcoin too volatile, gold a better stabilizer says Societe Generale analysts

Bitcoin’s price volatility is once again the subject of criticism from bankers as analysts from Société Générale take aim at the premier cryptocurrency. In an investor note quoted by CNBC, analysts at the bank argued that Bitcoin’s (BTC) “erratic price movements” devalued its place in investment portfolios. According to the...