Geckos Return to Gulfport This Summer

Last night Lisa Morrison received the 2021 Oregon Beer Awards Hall of Fame award recognizing her illustrious career in the craft beer industry. A lifetime advocate for craft beer, Morrison followed in the footsteps of the legendary Fred Eckhardt while charting her own path as a pioneer and entrepreneur in the industry. Starting as a homebrewer in the Oregon Brew Crew, Morrison turned to her career working in the media with news organizations to leverage her experience into writing about, and promoting - craft beer. Pivoting from homebrewing and broadcasting, Morrison became a craft beer journalist writing for national publications from Celebrator and BeerAdvocate to Northwest Brewing News and All About Beer magazine. Morrison even hosted her own radio show called Beer O’ Clock where she interviewed some of the most prominent figures in the craft beer industry as she earned her nickname “The Beer Goddess.”