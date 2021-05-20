Braddock West project moves forward

An ordinance requiring citizens to wear a mask in public in the City of Ada was removed the City Council Monday at their monthly meeting. An ordinance amending ordinance 20-06 and subsequent amendments, which added/amended section 62-137, “coronavirus (covid19)” to article iv, “emergency management” of chapter 62, “public safety”, by amending and replacing the existing section 62-137 in its entirety with certain restrictions upon businesses and citizens of the city of ada for the protection of the public health; setting fine for the violation of said requirements, duties and restrictions; establishing ordinance end date; authorizing city manager to modify city services as needed in response to the state of emergency, including, but not limited to, hours of operation, public access, and employee working conditions; allowing for severability; and declaring an emergency.