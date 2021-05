As the day wore on yesterday, the Toronto Blue Jays ‘probable pitchers’ page had the starter for last night listed as “TBD”, with Hyun Jin Ryu supposed to be the scheduled starter for last night’s game giving the organization’s pitching schedule last week. Rumours started swirling about who was going to be starting, and even though Ryu would eventually take the mound (and pitch well might I add), there was a small part of me that was hoping the Blue Jays would call up prospect pitcher Alek Manoah.