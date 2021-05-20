newsbreak-logo
Ty Herndon, Brothers Osborne, Rissi Palmer Set For 2021 Concert For Love and Acceptance

By Jessica Nicholson
wivr1017.com
 1 day ago

Ty Herndon and CMT have announced the performance lineup for the 2021 Concert for Love and Acceptance, which is set for June 30. Produced by Herndon’s charitable foundation, The Foundation for Love & Acceptance, the event will return as a online event, co-hosted by Herndon and CMT’s Cody Alan, who has hosted the event alongside… Read more »

