Province reports 146 new cases of COVID-19, 1,785 considered active

As of May 19, there are 41 active cases of COVID-19 in NITHA communities. These cases are located in the Far North Central (Athabasca), one; Far North West, 16; Far North East, 23; North Central, one; and North East, 0. There are 16 active cases of COVID-19 Variants of Concern (VOCs) in NITHA communities. These cases are located in the Far North West, nine; and Far North East, seven. There have been 3,491 cases (98 per cent) that have recovered, and one person is hospitalized.