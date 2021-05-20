newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Province reports 146 new cases of COVID-19, 1,785 considered active

By paNOW Staff
panow.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of May 19, there are 41 active cases of COVID-19 in NITHA communities. These cases are located in the Far North Central (Athabasca), one; Far North West, 16; Far North East, 23; North Central, one; and North East, 0. There are 16 active cases of COVID-19 Variants of Concern (VOCs) in NITHA communities. These cases are located in the Far North West, nine; and Far North East, seven. There have been 3,491 cases (98 per cent) that have recovered, and one person is hospitalized.

panow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#South Central#Vaccine Doses#Pharmacies#Isc North Battleford#Central West#Far North East#Covid 19 Cases#Athabasca#Covid 19 Vaccine#North Central#Central East#South East#Saskatchewan#South West#School Aged Children#Covid 19 Variants#Saskatoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthdailyhive.com

New COVID-19 case numbers in BC drop below 500

British Columbia health officials announced 494 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 138,304. In a joint written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, this equates to 140 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 288 new cases in the Fraser Health region, eight in the Island Health region, 33 in the Interior Health region, and 25 in the Northern Health region.
Public Healthdailyhive.com

BC health officials report 694 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

British Columbia health officials announced 694 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 133,619. During a press conference, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that broken down by specific health region, this equates to 153 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 445 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 17 in the Island Health region, 52 in the Interior Health region, and 27 in the Northern Health region.
World895thelake.ca

Province Sees 3,200+ New Cases

Ontario is tallying up another 3,216 positive COVID-19 tests. That’s around 350 more than yesterday’s update, but is nearly 500 less than last Sunday’s count. Another 47 people passed away from the virus. Ontario has now administered 6.1-million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, after more than 100,000 people got their...
Public Healthmeadowlakenow.com

Several provinces bring in new restrictions as high COVID-19 case numbers persist

Several provinces are gearing up to tighten public health measures once again as COVID-19 infection rates remain stubbornly high in parts of Canada. Beginning at midnight, bars and restaurants in Alberta must shut their patios to in-person dining and personal wellness services such as hair salons and tattoo parlours have to close as the final group of rules announced last week by Premier Jason Kenney come into effect.
thepeterboroughexaminer.com

15 new COVID-19 cases in Peterborough; active cases climb to 99

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday by Peterborough Public Health while an outbreak at an unnamed private home child care centre was lifted. Five cases were also resolved as the number of active cases jumped to 99, from 89 on Thursday, for Peterborough city and county, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.
Travelstettlerindependent.com

B.C. residents want travel checks at Alberta order, MLA says

B.C. police can’t fine or turn back people entering the province from Alberta, but with the COVID-19 situation there as bad as anywhere in Canada, opposition leader Shirley Bond says signs aren’t enough to deter recreational travellers at the border. RCMP check stops went into effect Thursday at the highways...
WorldBBC

Covid in Scotland: Great British Prawns collapses

A pioneering aquaculture firm which launched Scotland's first "green" prawn farm two years ago has collapsed. Stirlingshire-based Great British Prawns ceased trading after taking a hit from the impact of Covid restrictions. Administrators said that all 18 jobs at the business had been lost. When Great British Prawns launched in...
Worldinews.co.uk

Coronavirus: Level 3 warning for East Renfrewshire as case rates rise

East Renfrewshire could become the third part of Scotland to be subjected to stricter coronavirus lockdown measures after a steep rise in case rates. Official statistics showed that the region now has 86.9 Covid cases per 100,000 people, higher than the rate that caused Glasgow to be kept in Level 3.