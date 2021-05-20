newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

Iconic Plaza Hotel reopens as NYC welcomes back tourists

By FOX 5 NY Staff
fox5ny.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Manhattan's iconic Plaza Hotel has reopened as New York City continues to welcome back tourists as it continues its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The hotel had been closed for over a year since the pandemic began but is now finally prepared to welcome back guests. Extra cleaning protocols have been put in place along with in-room COVID tests, and guests will have the option to use contact-less check-in service.

City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
