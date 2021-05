WASHINGTON, D.C. –Today, as President Biden officially signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) issued the following statement:. “I applaud President Biden for signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law. We have seen far too many instances of hate targeting minority communities, and since the start of the pandemic there has been an alarming rise in violent acts towards Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. This bill brings us a step closer towards holding those accountable who commit these violent crimes.” Cantwell said.