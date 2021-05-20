Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.28.