Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share
Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.www.modernreaders.com