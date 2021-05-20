newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sppi#Earnings Per Share#Quarterly Earnings#Nasdaq Inc#Earnings Estimates#Full Year Earnings#Sppi#2 51#Sec#Profund Advisors Llc#Pacer Advisors Inc#Virtu Financial Llc#Rolontis#Full Year Earnings#Share Averages#Eps Estimates#Company Stock#Year Growth Rate#Research Firms#Fiscal Year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Buys $19,612,426.00 in Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$314.00 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce sales of $314.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the lowest is $313.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $327.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. B&G Foods reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BT Wealth Management LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the highest is $3.41 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.95 million. NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.29). Capstone Green Energy reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 25th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club have risen and outpaced...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Equities analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.71. Pentair posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Gregory M. Glenn Sells 5,712 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $459,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JMP Securities Trims Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price to $350.00

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.28.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$342.63 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce sales of $342.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $352.00 million. SLM reported sales of $348.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.75 Million

Analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will announce sales of $307.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.50 million and the highest is $308.00 million. CMC Materials posted sales of $274.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.70.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $372.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to announce $372.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $375.20 million and the lowest is $367.97 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $406.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 528.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Expectations for The Children’s Place, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Children’s Place in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.