Head-To-Head Analysis: Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) vs. XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.