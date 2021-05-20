newsbreak-logo
Head-To-Head Analysis: Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) vs. XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations. Institutional & Insider Ownership. 76.9% of Genuine Parts shares are owned...

Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Three-Phase Induction Motor Market Demand Analysis, Development Factors, Overview with Manufacturers And Forecast 2026

The report specifies the Global Three-Phase Induction Motor Market share held by the significant players of the business and conveys a full perspective on the focused scene. The market is ordered into various sections with the complete examination of each concerning the topography for the investigation time frame. The report has turned the spotlight on the startling rise in verifiable investigation and evaluations in the Three-Phase Induction Motor market with its future prospects.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,387 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,387 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Reviewing Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) & Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends. Insider & Institutional Ownership. 33.0% of Evogene shares are held...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Target Price at $155.29

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.29.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,523 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in WestRock were worth $14,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analyzing RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT)

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends. Risk and Volatility. Recruiter.com Group has a beta of...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $70 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.56 million. Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded up $0.95 during...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Trading Up 12.3%

Shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) shot up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.19. 1,772,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,690,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Financial Analysis: ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) vs. Infinite Graphics (OTCMKTS:INFG)

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) and Infinite Graphics (OTCMKTS:INFG) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk. Analyst Recommendations. This is a breakdown of recent...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Head to Head Contrast: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends. Analyst Ratings. This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pinterest...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Critical Comparison

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations. Profitability. This table compares Black Stone Minerals and W&T Offshore’s...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) vs. Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Critical Review

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability. Profitability. This table compares Fiverr International and Farfetch’s net margins, return on...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Alloy for Automotive Market Future Demand, Market Analysis and Outlook to 2026

The Report Titled “Alloy for Automotive Market” has recently added by Coherent Market Insights to get a stronger and effective business outlook. Alloy for Automotive Market provides detailed analysis and competitive analysis by region and other main information like a manufacturing process, raw material, and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Alloy for Automotive Market offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next four years. The Report contains complete coverage, intensive analysis, and actionable market insights to spot opportunities in existing and potential markets. The report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) PT at $55.46

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.46.
BusinessTire Business

Sailun opens North American sales/distribution company

BRAMPTON, Ontario — China's Sailun Group Co. Ltd. has established Sailun Tire Americas (STA), a wholly owned subsidiary, to oversee distribution of the Sailun brand in North America. The new company, based in the Toronto suburb of Brampton, already has been accepted by the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Announces Earnings Results

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. PGT Innovations updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.