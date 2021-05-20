VNT Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $14.69 Million (VNT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $19.77 million and $3.17 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.