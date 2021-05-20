newsbreak-logo
Stocks

VNT Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $14.69 Million (VNT)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $14.69 million and $101,119.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Marketsmodernreaders.com

PTON (PTON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One PTON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PTON has a market cap of $380,795.40 and approximately $87.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PTON has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.29 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and $89,969.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UniLend 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.17 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $19.77 million and $3.17 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TurtleNetwork (TN) Market Cap Hits $3.61 Million

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $376.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

U Network Reaches Market Cap of $4.28 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, U Network has traded down 51% against the US dollar. One U Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $883,489.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Webflix Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $648,312.08 (WFX)

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Webflix Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Webflix Token has a total market cap of $648,312.08 and $19,816.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Webflix Token has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Cap Achieves $36.39 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $25.50 or 0.00068351 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $36.39 million and $285,132.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Boson Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $25.53 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 53% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00003367 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.53 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.37 Million

YFDAI.FINANCE (CURRENCY:YF-DAI) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market cap of $8.37 million and $3.02 million worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be bought for $2,100.85 or 0.05670110 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Market Capitalization Reaches $176,772.32

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. BLOC.MONEY has a total market capitalization of $176,772.32 and approximately $467.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.
StocksZacks.com

New Momentum ETF (QQQA) Hits the Market

Expanding it suite of ETF products, ProShares recently launched the ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA). The timing of the launch can turn out to be beneficial for the firm given the optimism surrounding the U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic-led slump. QQQA in a Nutshell. ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

S.Finance Hits Market Cap of $87,784.23 (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, S.Finance has traded down 57.6% against the US dollar. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. S.Finance has a total market cap of $87,784.23 and $1.49 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SmartCash Achieves Market Cap of $19.05 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. SmartCash has a market cap of $19.05 million and $1.47 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ambrosus (AMB) Market Capitalization Tops $7.46 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. Ambrosus has a market cap of $7.46 million and $929,702.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TagCoin Reaches Market Cap of $129,265.70 (TAG)

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. TagCoin has a market capitalization of $129,265.70 and $876.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TagCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TagCoin has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Celer Network (CELR) Reaches Market Cap of $271.45 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $271.45 million and approximately $152.77 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Marlin (POND) Market Cap Hits $70.58 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $70.58 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

LunchMoney Reaches Market Capitalization of $817,991.22 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 37.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $817,991.22 and approximately $4,017.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

YFFII Finance (YFFII) Price Tops $2.12 on Top Exchanges

YFFII Finance (CURRENCY:YFFII) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, YFFII Finance has traded down 58.4% against the US dollar. YFFII Finance has a market cap of $77,760.05 and approximately $73,009.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFFII Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00005190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BnkToTheFuture (BFT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $737,380.00

BnkToTheFuture (CURRENCY:BFT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, BnkToTheFuture has traded 63.7% lower against the dollar. BnkToTheFuture has a market cap of $60.67 million and $737,380.00 worth of BnkToTheFuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BnkToTheFuture coin can now be bought for about $0.0831 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.