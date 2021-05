At least 25 people were killed on Thursday after Brazilian police raided the Jacarezinho favela in Rio de Janeiro. Authorities told The Associated Press the operation was targeting drug traffickers in the favela who were trying to recruit kids, and one officer and 24 "criminals" were shot and killed. "They were all traffickers or criminals who tried to take the lives of our police officers and there was no other alternative," Felipe Curi, a detective with Rio's civil police, said during a news conference.