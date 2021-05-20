Blowin’ In The Wind
An unseasonably cold weather system continues to push down the West Coast. Winds picked up today ahead of the system and will keep on blowin’ for the next couple of days. Snow is expected for the Sierra Nevada, but precipitation chances will be minimal in our viewing area. Still, we have a chance of a shower over the Diablos Friday & Saturday and a chance of some drizzle on the coast during that period. Friday will likely be the coolest day with highs 5-15ºF below normal for this time of year. Then, high pressure builds back in with temperatures warming out of the weekend into next week.kion546.com