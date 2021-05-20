Blowin’ In The Wind

Beachgoers enjoy a bit of social distancing along the Monterey Bay at Seacliff State Beach. Seacliff became one of California’s first state beaches in 1931 following a decade where landowners built summer homes on the bluffs above Seacliff and to the south in Rio Del Mar, and tourists enjoyed upscale camping facilities. The Cement Ship, the SS Palo Alto, was built by the San Francisco Shipbuilding Co. at the U.S. Naval Shipyard in Oakland and launched in May 1919, too late to see service in World War I. The ship was mothballed until 1929 when she was bought by the Seacliff Amusement Corp. and towed to the beach. A pier was built leading to the ship in 1930 the structure was refitted as an amusement ship, with amenities including a dance floor, a swimming pool and a café. A strong January 2017 storm destroyed an already deteriorating Cement Ship, but it remains an artificial reef for marine life and birds. (Shmuel Thaler – Santa Cruz Sentinel)