newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey County, CA

Blowin’ In The Wind

By Dann Cianca
kion546.com
 1 day ago

An unseasonably cold weather system continues to push down the West Coast. Winds picked up today ahead of the system and will keep on blowin’ for the next couple of days. Snow is expected for the Sierra Nevada, but precipitation chances will be minimal in our viewing area. Still, we have a chance of a shower over the Diablos Friday & Saturday and a chance of some drizzle on the coast during that period. Friday will likely be the coolest day with highs 5-15ºF below normal for this time of year. Then, high pressure builds back in with temperatures warming out of the weekend into next week.

kion546.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#In The Wind#North Coast#Cold Weather#Warming Temperatures#Warm Waters#Extreme Temperatures#Extreme Weather#The Sierra Nevada#Forecast Alerts#Neutral Area#Mariners#El Ni O La Ni A#Point Piedras Blancas#Blowin#Gusts#Northwest Winds#Strong Winds#Temps#Weather Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
California Statekion546.com

Container ship fire reported off coast of Monterey Bay area

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KION) UPDATE 5/14/2021 12:33 p.m. The U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Southwest says it is responding with crews from the State of California and Resolve Marine to reports of a fire on a container ship. The Coast Guard said the ship is located about 50 miles west of...
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Anglers shift focus to rockfish as salmon counts dwindle | Fish Rap

Salmon fishing on and around the Monterey Bay has slowed considerably. The big schools that created fleet pandemonium last week have scattered and most anglers are getting a fish per rod or less. Winds have also been high, making it difficult for anglers to put in the long hours needed on a scratch bite. It’s become that situation where the fish are here one day, then gone the next. All the more reason to go fishing every day, I’d say.
Rio Del Mar, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Photo | Social distancing for the day at Seacliff State Beach

Beachgoers enjoy a bit of social distancing along the Monterey Bay at Seacliff State Beach. Seacliff became one of California’s first state beaches in 1931 following a decade where landowners built summer homes on the bluffs above Seacliff and to the south in Rio Del Mar, and tourists enjoyed upscale camping facilities. The Cement Ship, the SS Palo Alto, was built by the San Francisco Shipbuilding Co. at the U.S. Naval Shipyard in Oakland and launched in May 1919, too late to see service in World War I. The ship was mothballed until 1929 when she was bought by the Seacliff Amusement Corp. and towed to the beach. A pier was built leading to the ship in 1930 the structure was refitted as an amusement ship, with amenities including a dance floor, a swimming pool and a café. A strong January 2017 storm destroyed an already deteriorating Cement Ship, but it remains an artificial reef for marine life and birds. (Shmuel Thaler – Santa Cruz Sentinel)