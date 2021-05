EDMONTON, AB - Matthew Highmore had a pair of goals as Vancouver scored four unanswered on Saturday at Rogers Place to end the Oilers regular season with a 4-1 defeat. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl extended their respective point streaks to eight games but it was Adam Larsson with the goal to open the scoring on Saturday with his fourth of the season to tie a career high. Draisaitl dropped a pass down to McDavid on the right half-wall and the captain found Larsson at the point for a blistering one-timer that beat Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko on the glove side with Jesse Puljujarvi providing a screen.