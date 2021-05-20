The Burning Crusade Classic Pre-Patch Arrives
At some point in the wee hours yesterday Blizzard finished up the database migration to split WoW Classic from Burning Crusade Classic, with the final downtime estimates running until 1am Pacific, 10 hours past the 3pm Pacific initially projected. I was a bit bummed I couldn’t play that night, but things happen. By the time I was able to take a look yesterday though, the servers were up and and ready. It was go time for the pre-patch.tagn.wordpress.com