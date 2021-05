The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred on May 5, 2021. At approximately 1:58 a.m., Officers were on patrol in the area of the 700 block of Macon Road when a passing vehicle shot at an occupied police vehicle. One marked police vehicle was struck twice by gunfire. The officers on scene initiated a vehicle pursuit, but the suspect(s) evaded officers. The officers involved were not injured.