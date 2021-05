COLUMBIA, MO (KMIZ) Local businesses have been busier than ever since the pandemic as Lincoln University and The University of Missouri held graduations this weekend. The CDC announced Thursday, that fully vaccinated individuals would no longer be required to wear masks or social distance indoor or outdoors, as the vaccines have been proven to be effective. The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services department lifted it's COVID-19 restrictions on the county as apart of allowing the health order to expire, last week.