Boca Raton, FL

True Value opens Boca Raton store location with grand opening May 22-23

By Megan Hayes
southfloridaweekend.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all contractors, DIY’ers, and home improvement project gurus! There’s a new place to shop for all your home maintenance needs in South Florida. The newest True Value store opens its doors to the public with a grand opening Saturday, May 22 to Sunday, May 23, 2021 in Boca Raton. It’s your one-stop shop for lawn and garden tools, electrical supplies, plumbing products, fishing gear, auto needs, and much more!

