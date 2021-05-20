Arctic warming 3 times faster than the planet

Limiting global heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels could halve the amount of sea level rise from melting land ice this century, when compared to a scenario based on current climate pledges, a study finds.Under the Paris Agreement, countries agreed to restrict global heating to “well below” 2C by the end of the century, with an aspiration of keeping temperatures at 1.5C. However, current pledges put forward by countries would see the world reach around 3C of warming by 2100.The new research, published in the journal Nature, examines the extent to which the world’s glaciers and ice sheets will contribute...