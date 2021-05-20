Arctic warming 3 times faster than the planet
The Arctic has warmed three times more quickly than the planet as a whole, and faster than previously thought, a report warned yesterday. Arctic sea ice looks set to be an early victims of rising temperatures, with each fraction of a degree making a big difference: the chance of it disappearing entirely in summer is 10 times greater if Earth warms by 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels compared to 1.5C, the goal set by the 2015 Paris Accord.www.thedailystar.net