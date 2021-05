On the latest episode of After The Bell, WALTER named who he would like to face in a WWE ring. "There would be a bunch of guys. When I first got into watching other wrestling than WWE I was watching a lot of Ring Of Honor. A lot of those guys are the top guys in WWE right now, so Daniel Bryan would be one of the matches I really wanted to do. Obviously Cesaro... He left to America before I really got going in Germany and in general, he's a great model for all of us German-speaking WWE talent that had just got in," The Ring General said.