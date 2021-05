The summer of squad rotation is nearly here. Later this month, the U.S. men’s national team will gather in Switzerland for a friendly before crossing the Atlantic for a pair of matches with stakes and then another friendly to finish the window. It’s been long expected that the group gathering in June for the Concacaf Nations League final four in between those two friendlies will be more representative of whatever an "A team" U.S. looks like, while the Gold Cup in July will rely more heavily on domestic-based players.