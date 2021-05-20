Girls Academy reveals details for inaugural National Playoffs and Summer Showcase

The Girls Academy (GA) is hosting the inaugural National Playoffs and Summer Showcase event, at the SoCal Sports Complex in Oceanside, California this June. The event, titled ‘GACA21′, will feature over 400 games between June 23 and June 30. The U19, U14, and U13 age groups will be vying for the first ever Girls Academy National Championships while the U17, U16, U15 age groups will have both National playoffs and showcases.