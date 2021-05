The U.S.’s largest union is asking the federal government to take action against a factory in Mexico over alleged violations of revised rules governing international trade. Reuters recently reported that hundreds of workers at the Tridonex auto parts plant in the border city of Matamoros were fired last year. Critics allege the terminations were made in retaliation for supporting efforts to switch the factory’s union representation to a new group led by prominent labor attorney and activist Susana Prieto.