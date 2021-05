Mt. Hood Conference-leading Bruins find joy in wins and losses by playing together.For a group of Barlow softball seniors, the highlight of the season was the team's only loss. It was a nonleague showdown between two undefeated powerhouses as the Bruins went on the road April 30 to face Jesuit. And, it didn't go well for Barlow — they fell behind early and couldn't claw back into things, losing 5-1. For many that would be the low point in a year filled with incredible performances. But, the Bruins said it showed how close the team is,...