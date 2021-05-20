newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Everything You Need To Know About Using Your 401(k) for a Down Payment on a House

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WmrRW_0a6AIi0u00

You want to buy a new house, but in today’s competitive market, you don’t have enough cash for a healthy down payment. Since there’s plenty of money sitting in your 401(k) account, you’re thinking about taking a loan or a withdrawal from your retirement fund.

Support Small: Don’t Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates — Ends May 31

Brian Walsh, CFP®, senior manager of financial planning at SoFi, said there are both pros and cons to taking this approach. For starters, he said borrowing money from your 401(k) allows you to bypass the underwriting and credit implications that come with traditional lenders.

“With a 401(k) loan, you do not need to apply or pass a certain credit threshold,” he said. “401(k) loans also do not show up on your credit report, so it may not impact your mortgage application like borrowing money from other sources.”

Additionally, Walsh said this route can be cheaper in the long term.

The Economy and Your Money: All You Need To Know

“Borrowing money from your 401(k) can charge a lower interest rate than many other types of debt,” he said. “So if you absolutely need to borrow money in a pinch, it can be more cost-effective over the long-term.”

Of course, there are also several disadvantages to tapping into your retirement account — if you’re even able to in the first place.

“Although 401(k) loans are very common not every employer offers this option, so you should check with your employer to see if this is even an option,” Walsh said.

If your employer does allow you to withdraw funds from your account, he said you won’t be granted unlimited access.

Read: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

“There are limits to the amount you can borrow from a 401(k), so it might not be enough to cover your down payment and closing costs,” Walsh said.

Beyond that, he said you need to think of the possible implications for your financial future.

“Even though the interest charged on a 401(k) might be lower than other types of debt, you will also lose the investment growth you would have otherwise experienced,” Walsh said.

Another big concern is employment stability.

Did You Know: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

“If you decide to change jobs or get fired, you will have an accelerated timeline to repay a 401(k) loan,” Walsh said. “Otherwise, it could become a taxable event along with potentially incurring penalties.”

Do note, there are two different ways to remove money from a 401(k) — a withdrawal and a loan.

“Generally speaking withdrawing 401(k) funds for a down payment is not a great idea,” said Josh Strange, CFP®, founder and President of Good Life Financial Advisors of NOVA. “The main reason, in my view, is any money you pull from a 401(k) is subject to tax at ordinary income rates, and a 10% penalty — with a few strict exceptions — [and it] could push you into a higher [tax] bracket.

Instead, he recommended seeing if your plan allows you to take a 401(k) loan instead.

“You can generally borrow up to $50,000, which would have to be paid back over time,” he said. “But with a 401(k) loan, the time period can be longer than five years, if used for a primary residence.”

Military Money: The Complete Guide on Benefits, Investing and More

Ultimately, Strange said to proceed cautiously with either option.

“I would look at a 401(k) withdrawal as a last option, and weigh a 401(k) loan against other sources of capital — including financing programs,” he said.

While typically borrowing against or withdrawing funds from your 401(k) account for lifestyle expenses is not recommended, it could be beneficial in certain situations, said Michael D. Schwartz, a financial advisor with Northeast Financial Network.

“A 401(k) loan would normally be thought of as a last-ditch emergency option, since it requires funds not to be invested over the time period of the loan,” he said. “However, it may be helpful to bridge the gap for a short time period in a competitive situation.”

Find Out: 3 Alarming Ways Women Are Lagging Behind Men When It Comes to Their Finances

He also said rolling a 401(k) from a previous employer into an IRA can allow you to qualify for a $10,000 first-time homebuyer’s withdrawal.

“This avoids the 10% penalty, but taxes are still owed at the end of the year,” Schwartz said. “This can be favorable for someone who is buying a home in the beginning of the calendar year and would then expect a new tax deduction from the mortgage interest throughout the year.”

Using money from your 401(k) for a down payment on a house is a big deal, so take the time to really think it through. Weigh the pros and cons, and choose the option that’s best for your unique situation.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Everything You Need To Know About Using Your 401(k) for a Down Payment on a House

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Mortgage Loans#Mortgage Debt#Home Loans#Cheaper Loans#Mortgage Lenders#A Down Payment#House#Sofi#Ira#Saving Money#Traditional Lenders#Taxes#Financing Programs#Lifestyle Expenses#Unlimited Access#Financial Planning#Benefits#Military Money#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Housing
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Income TaxPosted by
MarketRealist

Using Your 401(k) to Buy a House—Pros and Cons, Explained

If you wonder whether you can use your 401(k) to buy a house, the important part is more whether you should instead of whether you can. It’s definitely possible to put those retirement savings toward a down payment on a house or on some other expense. People who took advantage of the CARES Act’s 401(k) provision in 2020 even got to take $100,000 from their savings without the early withdrawal penalty.
Income Taxsflcn.com

How To Verify Your Pay And Ensure You Don’t Lose Money From Your Work

Getting a new job or project is always exciting and refreshing. However, one has to ensure that he or she isn’t doing a charitable service. As the world is now, one cannot afford to trust a random employer most especially if it’s a remote work or project. And even when the compensation is good and thrilling, certain deductions such as tax, insurance etc need to be put into consideration.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

So You've Saved $1 Million for Retirement. Now What?

For many people, retiring with $1 million is a goal worth working toward. And if you've managed to save $1 million -- say, by socking funds away from a young age and investing your money wisely -- you may now have a world of financial flexibility to look forward to during your senior years.
House RentChannel 3000

If You Can’t Afford Rent, Should You Open A Loan To Pay It?

When you’re running low on cash and can’t afford your rent, you can feel uncertain about what to do. One solution to consider is a personal loan for rent. It can provide you with quick access to the cash you need to keep the roof over your head. However, this...
Real EstateMotley Fool

Why I'd Never Buy Mortgage Life Insurance -- and You Probably Shouldn't Either

There are better ways to protect against the loss of your home if something happens to you. When you take out a home loan, you may be offered mortgage life insurance. Also called mortgage protection insurance, it helps ensure you don't lose your home if you become disabled. It can also make sure your loved ones don't lose the house if you die -- the policy will pay off your home loan in the event of your death. If you also have disability coverage, the policy will make payments when you have a qualifying condition.
Real Estaterealtor.com

What Is a Wraparound Loan, and Is It Right for You?

While home buyers might hope that they will qualify for a mortgage from the usual financial institutions, like a bank, they may find that their spotty credit score is an obstacle that prevents them from qualifying. What then? One Plan B may be to get what’s known as a wraparound loan.
Home & Gardenmomblogsociety.com

What You Should Know Before Purchasing Your First Home

For many young and professional adults, buying your very own home is a testament to your own financial prowess. Since having a dream home that you can consider as yours is a big milestone, it’s a commitment that many workers will need to save up for years to decades. Not only is having your own home a commitment that can make you and your family feel comfortable, but it’s also an investment.
Personal FinanceCNBC

You should figure out your net worth ASAP—here's why

There are several numbers you should know to help you understand whether or not you're in good financial shape, including your credit score and the amount you have saved for retirement. Another figure you should be aware of: your net worth. Your net worth isn't a reflection of how much...