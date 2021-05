When it comes to famous bear depictions in art, there are countless options to choose from in terms of furry mammalian representation: Onikuma the Japanese demon bear, William Holbrook Beard’s paintings of dancing bears; the list goes on. In July, however, Christie’s in London is offering up a vision of a bear produced by none other than Leonardo da Vinci, perhaps the most legendary polymath in the history of artistic creation, as part of the auction house’s Exceptional Sale auction. The drawing was once part of the collection of Sir Thomas Lawrence, a British painter with a formidable collection of old master drawings, and this one lives up to the hype.