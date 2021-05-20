newsbreak-logo
A Black Bear Was Spotted Thursday Morning In Prescott Valley

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA black bear was spotted in Prescott Valley Thursday morning. Police say a caller reported seeing the bear around Northridge and Navajo at around 7:30 a.m. The bear is thought to be heading toward Fain Park or Fain Lake due to water resources in that area. Arizona Game and Fish has been notified about the sighting, however the bear hasn’t presented any problems thus far. Authorities remind people to not feed wildlife as Bears can be attracted to household garbage, birdseed, pet foot and fruit trees. If you see the bear, alter your route to avoid it and never approach it. If the bear becomes aggressive or is a danger to you or others, call Game and Fish at 1-800-352-0700.

