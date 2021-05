Welcome to an off-day with a limited MLB slate, that got even more limited when the Rockies-Padres game at Coors was postponed due to inclement weather. If you are inclined to watching games rather than using the beauty that is Game Changer (or Stream Finder, as they’re calling it now), two with some pertinence to the Braves get started after 9:30 pm ET. The Marlins kick off a series in Arizona tonight, with Luke Weaver facing Jordan Holloway, who will be making his first career start. Holloway has been nearly untouchable in the early going, with 10 very good innings across five outings, and is being pressed into starting service despite never pitching above High-A in the minors.