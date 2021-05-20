newsbreak-logo
Pre-Crime: Is the Pentagon Spying on Soldiers?

By Ron Paul, Daniel McAdams
Antiwar.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pentagon is denying reports in The Intercept from earlier this week that it is contracting with outside firms to monitor the social media postings of US soldiers to weed out “extremism” in the ranks. Is “white nationalism” really a problem in the military, or is this an attempt to purge those not adhering to the emerging cultural Marxism and “woke-ism” that is plaguing the country? Also today: Uniformed US soldiers giving the covid jab at bars? Mayor Lori “Racist” Lightfoot. And Ted Cruz goes “Russiagate” conspiracy theorist. On today’s Ron Paul Liberty Report:

